The PDP crisis may get to climax on Friday, August 19, the day set for the negotiation team of governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar

According to sources, the governor's team have decided that the resignation of Ayu would be a precondition for the negotiation to hold

Atiku's camp, on the other hand, had vowed that the resignation call would be rejected stiffly on that day

The negotiation team of governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, must resign before peace could reign.

The Punch reported that the team is putting Ayu’s resignation as a precondition for negotiation with the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to sources within the governor’s team, they would insist that Ayu must resign before the talk can proceed.

Atiku's camp rejects call for Ayu's resignation

On the other hand, Atiku’s delegation had vowed to reject the resignation call.

The origin of the rift between Wike and Atiku is traced to the failed ambition of the governor to become the party’s vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections and the emergence of Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state, as Atiku’s running mate.

The sources in Port Harcourt added that if Atiku’s men failed to support Ayu’s resignation call, the meeting would not hold.

One of the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said:

“Ayu has shown that he cannot be trusted. He once said that once a presidential candidate emerges from the North, he will resign. Now, he cannot honour his own words. Can such a man be trusted?

