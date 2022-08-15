Peter Obi has emerged the 'Man Of The Year' in the 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards organised by a community TV station

The former Anambra state governor defeated businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu and pop artiste, Davido to clinch the award

A nominee, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, had earlier stepped down and publicly endorsed Obi for the award

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has emerged the 'Man Of The Year' in the 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards voting by Nigerians both home and in the diaspora via online platforms, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria, Obi was voted ahead of three other nominees.,

Peter Obi has been very prominent and dominant in the Nigerian media space since he emerged as Labour Party presidential candidate.

Source: Twitter

The online voting was organised by Igbere TV, a foremost community television station in Nigeria.

Obi defeated three other nominees to emerge winner the voting which took place from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 14, via online platforms.

He polled 2, 428, 403 votes to defeat the chairman and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu who polled 1, 124, 172 and popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido who polled 881, 766.

The fourth nominee, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, had earlier stepped down and publicly endorsed Obi for the award.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented in November 2022 in Abuja.

The award, which is the fourth in a row, is an annual event that recognises and honours outstanding impacts of leaders across public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The event promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.

Peter Obi: BBC says Labour Party candidate is inspiring Nigerian youths

In a related development, the BBC has described Obi as a politician inspiring Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the international media outlet, the Labour Party presidential candidate has emerged as a powerful force ahead of the elections.

The media firm also stated that Obi energises voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

I can govern Nigeria without Labour Party having majority members in NASS - Obi

Meanwhile, Obi on Friday, August 12 said he can govern Nigeria conveniently even without his party having majority members in the National Assembly.

According to him, he had been in that situation before when he was governor of Anambra without his party, All Progressives Grand Alliance having a single member in the House of Assembly.

He also said if the National Assembly sees that he is doing the right thing as president, they will join him.

