Nigerians have started reacting to the late-night meeting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had with some leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On his verified Twitter handle, a picture from the meeting was shared by the former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko.

The meeting was held late at night on Monday, August 15, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Olusegun Mimiko tagged some of those at the meeting to include Governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, former governors of Cross River and the Gombe States, Donald Duke, Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Minister of Justice Mohammed Adoke and others.

Some reactions training the laughing photo of the politicians are speculating about their next move, The Punch reported.

See some of the reactions below:

A tweep, Lawrence the Great said, “Your Excellency #Segunmimiko, let it be known to you today 16-08-2023 at this time 7Am, that whatever you are cooking with Peter Obi & these men, Nigerians are ready to cook with you, serve, eat & clear the table. You are supported. Stand with Nigerians and rewrite bad history.”

Immanuel Okwudir, in his speculation, said something is definitely happening with Obi's visit to Wike frequently.

He said, “Peter Obi has visited Rivers state govt house twice in two months, and you say nothing is cooking? This time he met with some political big shoes expect one. Choke them, press their necks.”

Kas Nwuke, on his part, advised the former governor of Anambra to focus on new voices.

“#PeterObi should be careful with his associations. Not sure what he is doing with #GovernorIkpeazu and #GovAyoFayose. Obi should go out and identify new voices - young and old.’’

Another supporter, Nnamani Nnamdi, said Obi should not be seen with the likes of Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia state governor.

He said, “Governor Ikpeazu should not be there. #PeterObi should not associate with a failure… Anyway, he's a Nigerian, I understand."

