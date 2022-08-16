Peter Obi has again met with the aggrieved faction of the PDP led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

The Labour Party presidential candidate had initially met with some members of the PDP caucus separately

The frequent meetings between Obi and the PDP chieftains have sparked rumours of a political alignment ahead of the 2023 polls

Port Harcourt - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Monday, August 15, met with the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, Rivers state governor, has been having a running battle with the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Peter Obi, a former member of the PDP, left the party days before its 2023 presidential primary election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

A photo of the meeting, which was taken in the late hours of the day, was shared by Dr Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state, who was also at the meeting.

Also present in the meeting are the governors of Abia; Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, his Benue counterpart; Samuel Ortom, former governor of Cross River state; Donald Duke, former governor of Gombe state; Ibrahim Dankwambo and a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

Others are a former House of Representatives member; Hon Nnenna Ukeje, PDP south-south leader; Dan Orbih and an unidentified PDP chieftain.

Before now, Obi had met separately with Wike in Port Harcourt, Ortom in Abuja, Ikpeazu in Umuahia and Mimiko in Abuja in recent times.

The frequent meetings between the Labour Party presidential candidate and Wike's associates have sparked rumours of an alignment between the aggrieved PDP chieftains and Obi.

Details of late night meeting still sketchy

The Punch newspaper confirmed that the meeting was held at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

According to the report, Obi’s visit came amidst speculations that Wike may dump the PDP due to the fallout over the presidential primary of the party and the failure of Atiku to pick him as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

I can govern Nigeria without Labour Party having majority members in NASS - Obi

Meanwhile, Obi, on Friday, August 12, said he can govern Nigeria conveniently even without his party having majority members in the National Assembly.

According to him, he had been in that situation before when he was governor of Anambra without his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance having a single member in the House of Assembly.

He also said they will join him if the National Assembly sees that he is doing the right thing as president.

'Obidient' coordinator reveals why he rejected Okowa's appointment in Delta

In a related development, Omenuwoma Josiah, the young politician who recently rejected Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization in Delta state has revealed why he took the decision.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, August 14, Josiah said he took the decision because it is a conflict of interest.

He noted that accepting the appointment automatically means working for the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng