Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, gifted a mansion to the former governor of the state, Dr. Peter Odili, on the latter’s 74th birthday

Media aide to the Governor, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, in a statement, said the residence was built and donated to Odili by the Rivers state Government

Meanwhile, the private residence was built and donated to him by the State government in Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt

A report by Channels TV has it that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state gifted a multi-million naira house to former Governor Peter Odili for his 74th birthday.

Odili, governed the oil-rich state between 1999 to 2007 when Wike served as chairman, Obi Akpor Local Government Area.

Celebrating Odili at a ceremony organized by the Rivers State Government to commemorate the 74th birthday anniversary in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 15, Wike eulogised the ex-governor for the role he played in his emergence as governor.

Wike Gifts Odili a special birthday gift on his 74th birthday. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

What Odili told me, Wike reveals

He said Odili had beforehand enlightened him on the possible outcome of his ambition and prepared his mind ahead of time for a likely betrayal by allies.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Rivers governor also noted he was not surprised at the happenings concerning his political career because he was well prepared for a worst-case scenario before executing the ambition to be Nigeria’s president.

Odili, one of the greatest politicians, says Wike

Noting that Odili remains one of the greatest politicians in Rivers who raised every member of the current ruling class in the state, Wike said Nigeria missed a great deal by not having the ex-governor as a President.

He described Odili as a true leader of men who groomed many, and supported a lot of persons to political limelight, particularly in Rivers state and across the country.

Wike said:

“There was a time every political class abandoned Dr. Odili. This is a man who gave us everything. Some people called him Mr. Donatus. There was no abuse he did not get. Everybody he tried to help their families, at the end of the day, all betrayed him.

“For us, we have used him as a school and we thank him for making himself available for us to use him to learn so that we won’t be shocked by whatever is going to happen.”

You may lose in 2023, Wike sends terrible message to Atiku

Meanwhile, a frank message had been sent to Atiku.

The call was made by Wike of Rivers State. He urged Atiku to be mindful of those around him if he wants to win the presidential election in 2023.

Wike made this known while speaking in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

2023: Atiku visits home for first since he becomes PDP aspirant, reveals his agenda

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has returned to his home state, Adamawa, for the first time since he became the party's flagbearer.

The former vice president, on his return, said his only agenda was to serve Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

Atiku spoke in Yola on Monday, August 15, where he received thousands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who decamped to the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng