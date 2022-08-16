The PDP presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has visited his home state since he clinched the party's ticket

During his visit, the ex-vice president said his primary agenda is to serve Nigerians while calling for unity within the party

Atiku, who was received by a crowd of people in Yola, urged the electorates in the state to consolidate on the privilege he had always gotten from them in his 30 years of the political career

Yola, Adamawa - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has returned to his home state, Adamawa, for the first time since he became the party's flagbearer.

The former vice president, on his return, said his only agenda was to serve Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

2023: Atiku Returns Home for First Since He Becomes PDP Aspirant, Reveals His Agenda

Source: Depositphotos

Atiku spoke in Yola on Monday, August 15, where he received thousands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who decamped to the PDP.

The presidential candidate of the umbrella party promises to address the challenges facing this country if elected.

This will be the first time the ex-vice president will visit the state since his emergence as the PDP candidate in the 2023 election.

He asked the state's people to consolidate on the support he had gotten from them throughout his 30-year political career.

He also called for unity within the party.

Atiku Vs Wike: All you need to know about the accusation, denial of recent brouhaha in PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis in the PDP is getting wider day by day, and the efforts of the leadership of the party to reconcile the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state seemed futile.

The news of Wike challenging the victory of Atiku in court, though Wike has denied knowing anything about the suit, it is still a strong indication that all is not well within the PDP.

No doubt, Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party, is the villain of the narrative as he has refused to honour his word, before his emergence, that he would step down if a northern presidential candidate emerges.

