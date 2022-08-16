Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has boosted his chances in the 2023 presidential race as he meets with some PDP leaders behind closed-door

One of the PDP, Olusegun Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo state, shared a picture from the meeting on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday, August 16

According to Mimiko, the meeting was held in Rivers state, where the state governor played host to the PDP leaders and former Anambra state governor

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, met with some prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) behind closed doors on Monday, August 15.

According to the former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko, who shared pictures from the meeting on his tweeter page, the meeting took place in Rivers state, with Governor Nyesom Wike playing the host.

Peter Obi Meets PDP Leaders Behind Closed-Door Photo Credit: @Segunmimiko

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi is one of the popular presidential hopefuls in the 2023 general elections. He has continued to gain momentum despite criticism from the opposition.

The PDP has not been well since the party conducted its presidential primary, where Atiku Abubakar defeated governor Wike to clinch the party’s ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The crisis took a new turn when Atiku decided to dump Wike and pick Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, against the recommendations of the party’s leadership.

Below is the list of PDP leaders who met with Peter Obi

Governor Nyesom Wike - Rivers

Governor Samuel Ortom - Benue

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu - Abia

Former governor Donald Duke - Cross Rivers

Ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko - Ondo state

Ex-Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo - Gombe

Former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke

2023: Details of how Wike plans to dump Atiku for Peter Obi finally revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a source within the PDP has revealed that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, secretly supports the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The source stated that Wike would act the spoiler game like Rauf Aregbesola did in Osun while revealing what would happen if the PDP crisis was not handled carefully.

The PDP leader added that Wike would use those Atiku did not favour the PDP against him and ask them to vote for Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng