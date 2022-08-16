Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP New Generation has announced the appointment of its regional spokespersons

The spokespersons are to to manage the public affairs' sections of the youth and women national campaign council in their various regions

At the core of their mandate is to focus on issue based campaign targeting the women and youths across the country

FCT, Abuja - The National Strategic Committee (NSC) of PDP New Generation has approved the appointment of six spokespersons for its youth and women national campaign council.

The campaign council is for the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for 2023 general elections.

The PDP New Generation is headed by a director-general, Audu Mahmood. Photo credit: @meetAudu

Source: Twitter

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Mohammed Ahmed Gorko, spokesperson of NSC, PDP New Generation, noted that the appointments are in line with the mandate of the NSC to steer the second phase of Operation Rescue Nigeria with the theme R.E.S.E.T Nigeria.

The spokespersons are as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1 - Dare Akinniyi (south west)

2 - Mohammed Ahmed Gorko (north-east)

3 - Obande Gideon (north-central)

4 - Hon. Princess Nikky Onyeri (southeast)

5 - Hon. Halima Zubairu Danbatta (north-west)

6 - Hon. Gracetiti Fredson (south-south)

Dare Akinniyi, who is the lead spokesperson, is a social advisor and strategist, political sociologist, serial media and minerals entrepreneur who has vast experience in cultural intelligence and reputation management - media & specialized public relations.

Gorko hails from Adamawa state. He is a professional instructor of political science with a proven track record of excellence and over 5yrs experience of social marketing, image branding and political consultancy.

Obande Gideon hails from Ado Local Government, Benue state. An Alumnus of the Prestigious University of Jos, Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship management and Nasarawa State University, Keffi where he bagged a B.Sc. in Biochemistry.

Hon. Princess Nikky Onyeri is a Health and Gender advocate from Anambra state, one-time Producer/Presenter—lifeline Television and likewise PRO—Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria. A graduate of Economics Education from University of Benin.

Hon. Halima Zubairu Danbatta is an entrepreneur/politician from Kano state. She has an MBA on Human management resource (Dangote Business School BUK), a Diploma Chattered Marketer from Lagos business school and HND Marketing (Kano State Polytechnic).

Chief (Lady) Gracetiti Fredson is from Rivers state. She holds a BSc in Agricultural Economics and Extension from University of Calabar, an MSc in Project Management from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and an LLM in International Commercial Law from the University of Salford, UK.

International Youth Day: PDP group asks Nigerian youths to take politics seriously

Recall that the PDP New Generation recently asked young people in Nigeria to get involved in politics and choose their next set of leaders as the 2023 general elections draws nearer.

Audu Mahmood, the director-general of the PDP New Generation said in a statement:

“It is significant to us, because it is in line with the vision and mission of PDP New Generation of promoting youth inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria.”

2023: Yiaga Africa partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng