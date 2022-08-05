One of the biggest stories in Nigerian news media was that of Roseline Egbuha, a primary school teacher in Anambra state who earns N76,000 as salary but was discovered by the ICPC to have not less than N540 million in her bank account.

ICPC Finds N540 Million in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary, Court Makes Strong Decision

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, July 28, announced that it found a total of N540 million in the account of a public primary school teacher with a salary of N76,000.

Egbuha is a school teacher in Anambra state

Source: UGC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has also ordered the final forfeiture of N120 million traced to the teacher, Roseline Egbuha who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra state.

Atiku's Ambition Faces Huge Threat as PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Parts Ways with Strong Party Chieftain

There is a battle of supremacy currently going on between the incumbent governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, and a former governor of the state, James Ibori, over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship ticket.

The cold war between the two party leaders, according to a report, has created fears among PDP members that their party may not have a governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

UK Government Opens Scholarship Portal for Nigerians, Others

In what Nigerians will see as exciting news, the government of the United Kingdom has called on interested candidates to apply for the 2023/2024 Chevening scholarships.

According to the UK government, entries for the scholarship would open from August 2 to November 1, 2022.

We'll Work Against Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Powerful APC Chieftains Vow, Names Revealed

Some top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are clearly against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Among those who gave their voice against the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement on Friday, July 29, during an APC northern leaders summit in Abuja were Engineer Babachir Lawal (ex-SGF) and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

2023: INEC Drops Bombshell for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Reveals Position on ‘Preferred Candidates’

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said the commission would be neutral in the 2023 general elections, as it has no preferred candidate or political party.

Yakubu made this disclosure on Wednesday, August 3rd, in Abuja at the 4th Abubakar Momoh memorial lecture.

Plot to Impeach Buhari Thickens As Senate President Ahmed Lawan Drops Bombshell

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied the reports that he is sitting on letters from some Senators who have informed him of their defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan denied the reports via a statement issued by Ola Awoniyi his special adviser on media, on Saturday, July 30.

Just In: APC Mourns Again As Top Member Dies In Auto Crash

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's senior special assistant on tertiary education, youths, and students' affairs, Omotayo Sanyaolu, has been reported dead after being involved in a lone auto crash in Lagos.

The unfortunate incident which claimed Sanyaolu's life happened on the morning of Friday, July 29, around Nigerian Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.

Source: Legit.ng