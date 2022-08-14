Top chieftains, stakeholders, governors and ministers elected under the platform of the APC are not relaxing to ensure the ruling party retains power in the next general election

This is so as they held a strategic meeting with the presidential council recently, in preparation for next month's campaign

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state is still making consultations so as to win the 2023 election and emerge as Nigeria's next president, as he visits the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held a strategy meeting with some leaders of the party in Abuja on Saturday, August 13, Daily Trust reports.

Among those in attendance were the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and speakers of Houses of Assembly.

Bola Tinubu at a meeting with the presidential council ahead of the September campaign. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Others at the meeting

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Hadiza Bala Usman, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, were also in attendance.

Tinubu shared photos

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state who confirmed this development via his Twitter page, shared photos of the meeting and tweeted:

"Today with the Northern State Assembly Speakers in the company of the Director General Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong and others."

#BAT23

2023: Tinubu’s campaign receives boost as he makes crucial appointment

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appointed a lawmaker, James Faleke, as the secretary of his campaign organisation.

Faleke announced the new role in a statement on his verified Twitter Page on Thursday, August 11.

“Good day brothers and sisters. I’m pleased to inform you all that in continuation of our 2023 Project and to join you and other Nigerians in ensuring that Asiwaju becomes the President, I have been appointed as the Secretary to the Presidential Campaign Council,” Faleke said in a statement.

Amaechi: 2 strong accusations Rivers APC make against Tinubu that fuel ex-minister's possible defection

In another report, Legit.ng reported that some sources in the Rivers state chapter of the APC have said the ongoing romance between the Rivers state governor and some leaders of the party at the national level is disrespectful.

The party faithful pointed an accusing finger at Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, his campaign team and the national leadership of the APC.

The sources said Tinubu and the APC leadership sidelined Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, in his campaign and sponsored Magnus Abe, a former senator.

