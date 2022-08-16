Some aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who stepped down for consensus candidates of key positions during the last national convention of the ruling party are now seeking refund of the money they paid for the nomination forms.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the APC's national chairman, Abubakar Adamu, to refund aspirants who sacrificed their political ambition for preferred candidates.

Buhari had asked APC's leadership to refund aspirants who stepped down for consensus candidates (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

The delay on the part of the APC's leadership to obey the president's order in this regard is brewing a crisis among the aspirants in question who are already aggrieved, having paid between N2.5 million and N20 million for the nomination forms.

A report by Punch has it that the APC, after the March 26 convention, raked in N700 million with an additional N3 billion from among stakeholders and party members before the presidential primary.

Below are the names of the aspirants and who they stepped down for during the convention:

Adamu: national chairman

Senator Umar Al-Makura Salihu Mustapha Muhammed Sani Musa Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar Senator George Akume Mohammed Etsu

Abubakar Kyari: national deputy chairman (north)

Yakubu Dogara Faruq Aliyu Sunny Sylvester Monidefe Senator Ken Nnamani Malam Isa Yuguda Emmanuel Joseph

Senator Iyiola Omisore: national secretary

Adebayo Shittu Oyedele Ifeoluwa Prof Olaiya Olaitan

Victor Giadom: national vice chairman (south-south)

Yekini Nabena Worgu Chambers

It was gathered by the newspaper that aside from the above-named aspirants, there are 113 other aggrieved politicians who are also yet to be refunded.

One of them who spoke with the media outfit without mentioning his name said:

“We know how much was raised at the convention and even the APC presidential primary. So what is the problem? We the party members are equally aware of how much was doled out for Osun and Ekiti elections. I still don’t get why Adamu is finding it hard to comply with the directive of the president.

“The only reason we delayed in taking this issue to court until now was to avoid putting our presidential candidate, Asiwaju, in a bad light. But as it stands, we have no option but to head for court. Everybody knows what took place at the convention where we had to step down cannot be called an election. Perhaps, that’s why some of them in the NWC including Adamu has been acting with impunity.”

