Iyiochia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, has denied the report that he has not resigned his position in the umbrella party

Ayu made this known in a series of tweets by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Monday, August 15

The former senator added that he was elected to be the chairman of the party for a period of 4 years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national chairman, Iyiochia Ayu, has denied the reports that he has resigned his position.

According to Vanguard, Ayu said he has not resigned and does not have a plan for his position in the near future.

Photo Credit: Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

Ayu disclosed this in a series of tweets by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Monday.

Imobo-Tswam said in the tweet, “The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyiochia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning.”

The statement added that Ayu was elected for a period of 4 years, and he did not have the intention of resigning now.

Ayu’s statement is coming amid the growing tension in the PDP over the talks between Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and aggrieved members of the sympathetic to the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Atiku’s 7-man team of loyalists led by Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, will hold a discussion with Wike’s 7-man team led by Prof. Jerry Gana.

On Monday, the two teams are expected to meet in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

