Nasarawa, Eggon - Emerging reports have confirmed the abduction of a high-profile commissioner in Nasarawa state, northcentral Nigeria.

The Nation newspaper in its report said that Lawal Mohammed, the Nasarawa state commissioner for culture and tourism was kidnapped at about 8 pm on Monday, August 15.

The Nasarawa state police command in an official statement on the incident said a rescue mission has been sanctioned by the police command to rescue the victim. Photo: NPF

Legit.ng gathered that the commissioner was abducted at his residence in Nasarawa Eggon local government area.

The abducted Mohammed was said to have been appointed sometime in December 2021 by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He is also said to have close ties with Barrister Danladi Envuluaza the state's senatorial candidate for Nasarawa north Senatorial district under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to findings, the abducted Mohammed upon his appointment as a commissioner was a primary school teacher and he is said to ply his way to work from his residence in Eggon to work in Keffi every working day.

It was gathered that his abduction was a result of him being trailed by the gunmen from his office in Lafia and was successfully abducted in front of his residence.

However, it was gathered that since Mohammed's appointment, he is yet to be assigned his personal orderly (police) or an official car as he is said to be going to work every day in his private vehicle.

Police confirm incident, begins rescue mission

Reacting to the incident, the Nasarawa state police command issued a confirmation statement on Tuesday, August 16 via its spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Nansel said:

“On Monday, Aug. 15 at about 8:45 p.m., the attention of Policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state."

As contained in the statement, the police stated that it deployed some of its officers attached to the area who rushed down to the scene of the incident.

The police said that upon getting to the scene of the incident, the gunmen while shooting sporadically forcefully abducted the commissioner.

Meanwhile, the police command stated that a team led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu has embarked on a rescue mission to get back the abducted and apprehend the masterminds.

Pandemonium in Nasarawa as gunmen invade school, kill teacher

In another related report, a secondary school tutor, Auta Nasela of the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa state has been killed.'

Nasela was killed by some gunmen who reportedly invaded the school premises on Sunday, August 14.

The police in the state have, however, described the incidents as an armed robbery attack while vowing to apprehend the criminals.

Court sentence high-profile kidnap kingpin to prison

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Hamisu Bala (fondly called Wadume) to seven years in imprisonment.

The court's ruling read by the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyko, was made available to newsmen on Sunday, August 14.

The court also slammed a police inspector, Aliyu Dadje, for tampering with the record in a bid to conceal a crime.

