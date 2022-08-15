Auta Nasela, a teacher at the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa state has been killed

Nasela was killed by some gunmen who reportedly invaded the school premises on Sunday, August 14

The police in the state have, however, described the incidents as an armed robbery attack while vowing to apprehend the criminals

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Sunday, August 14, killed a teacher of the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon, the headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Auta Nasela was killed during an invasion of the school by the gunmen who launched an attack on the community at about 8.45 pm.

Gunmen have killed a school teacher in Nasarawa state. Photo: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

The report added that the gunmen had gone straight into the resident of the school teacher demanding money.

However escaping to his neighbour's apartment, the gunmen fired several shots at the teacher killing him instantly.

Residents of the area also said that another staff of the school who was identified as Timothy Malle, was also shot by the gunmen.

According to the residents, Malle is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed government hospital in the state.

Police confirm invasion of school by gunmen

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Nasarawa state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel described the incident as a case of armed robbery.

His words:

“A distress call was received from GSS Nasarawa Eggon, that some unidentified hoodlums invaded the residence of one Auta Nasela. When they gained entrance, they started demanding money but the man escaped to his neighbour’s house.

“Unfortunately, one of the hoodlums followed him and shot him. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Nasarawa Eggon by the police but he later died while receiving treatment.”

“Based on available information, only the late Mr Auta was killed, not two teachers as members of the public have been saying.”

He added that the state's commissioner of police, Adesina Soyemi has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to him efforts are also being made to ensure the immediate arrest of the criminals and bring the perpetrators of the act to justice.

