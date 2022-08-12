The police command in Bayelsa has confirmed the brutal killing of a young man, Anthony Egbo, inside Living Faith Church in Elebele community, Ogbia LGA

Both the church's assistant pastor and the youth leader of the community have also confirmed the scary development

It was gathered that Egbo's head was cut and his throat slit, engendering suspicions that it was a case of ritual killing

Elebele, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa - A 37-year-old man, Anthony Egbo, was beheaded by some suspected ritualists on Wednesday, August 3, in the building of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) located in the Elebele community of Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa.

This Day reports that late Egbo was a security guard attached to the church.

The police command in the state has confirmed Egbo's death (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Egbo's death was confirmed by the assistant pastor of the church who discovered the security guard's mutilated body with the head missing and the throat slit.

Moreover, Famous Egbo, the youth president of the Elebele community, told journalists that the deceased's body was found on the morning of the ill-fated day.

According to Egbo, the corpse of the night guard looked like a case of ritual killing.

His words:

“When some people saw him, he was already beheaded, and his throat was missing. They suspected that it may be a ritual killing.”

On his part, the spokesman of the police command in the state, Asinim Butswat, quoting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the Kolo community disclosed that “the attack was at the head region and his throat was slit too.”

Ritual killings: House of Reps declare national emergency in Nigeria

Amid the rising cases of ritual killings in Nigeria, the House of Representatives had resolved to declare a national emergency.

This followed an urgent motion moved by the deputy minority leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu on Wednesday, February 9.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Enugu state had raised an alarm over the surge in ritual-related killings across the country.

Okechukwu blamed Nigerian movies, popularly known as Nollywood, for the rising cases of ritual killings.

He noted that while citizens of other countries are embracing science and technology, youths are turning to ritual killings.

