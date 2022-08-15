A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume, and two others, to seven years’ imprisonment.

Justice Binta Nyako convicted Wadume of two of the 13-count charges against him and two others, Daily Trust reports.

The court also convicted Aliyu Dadje, a police inspector, who was the station officer at the police headquarters at Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, to three years’ imprisonment for tampering with the record to conceal a crime.

Beside Wadume and Dadje, others charged with them are Auwalu Bala (aka Omo Razor), Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu), Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs), Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) and Rayyanu Abdul.

The judge also sentenced Delu, Abdullahi, and Abdul to seven years’ imprisonment, while she discharged and acquitted Omo Razor and Baba Runs, for want of evidence.

Justice Nyako’s judgement was delivered on July 22, and made available to journalists on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng