Persons who are loyal to Governor Wike in the PDP want nothing less than the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman

Going further than that, Wike's men have alleged that Ayu's resignation letter is with David Mark, a former Senate president

The politician in Wike's camp said only Ayu's resignation can bring an end to the PDP's current leadership crisis

Loyalists of Governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged that the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is with the former Senate president, David Mark.

According to a source who spoke with journalists recently, Wike's men said Ayu's resignation is the only “irreducible minimum condition” for peace to reign between the leadership of the party and the Rivers governor, Arise TV reports.

Insisting that they should be in charge of choosing Ayu's successor, those in Wike's camp called on Mark to open up the party's current unrest.

The source who chatted with This Day noted that Wike's men believe that the governor has worked so hard for the party and has a lot to bring to the table when he comes on board.

He said:

“By ensuring the removal of Ayu, Atiku can be said to have shown that he has the capacity to keep to the agreement of inclusiveness, trust and avoid any victimisation of the supporters of the Rivers State governor.”

“Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has betrayed the confidence of the Rivers State governor, Wike. “Nigerians know that Wike would have won the ticket, but for treachery. He lost the presidential ticket and the chances of becoming the running mate to the presidential candidate due to treachery.”

