The Nigerian politician who filed a suit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Cosmos Ndukwe, has revealed what awaits the opposition party.

According to Ndukwe who is a former presidential candidate of the PDP, the Supreme Court to which he has taken the party's issue of zoning, will give its verdict in the next 45 days.

The southeast politician told Vanguard on Sunday, August 14, that the case was decided in his favour at the federal High Cout in Abuja but was redressed by the PDP at the Appeal Court which ruled against him.

However, Ndukwe disclosed that the appellate court has received his suit and will deliver justice eventually in his favour

His words:

“We decided to move to the Supreme Court. The apex court will hear the matter and decide within 45 days.

“I am very optimistic that the Supreme Court will give its judgment based on equity and justice. It is a constitutional matter and nobody will violate the constitution and be allowed to go free.

“How can PDP not obey the constitution it made for itself? Now they are claiming they are operating the Nigerian constitution that allows for freedom of association. But the question is: was the party forced to make its constitution that recognised zoning?

“You know there is a Nigerian Constitution that allows for freedom of association and you decided to make your constitution which of course is binding on you.

“PDP agreed on zoning even when other parties were not interested in it, and the party has always respected it. You said zoning is for fairness and equity, so, why is it at this point that PDP wants to throw away zoning?"

If the apex court rules in Ndukwe's favour, the candidacy of Atiku will be voided and that will be big trouble for the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng