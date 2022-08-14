Yiaga Africa recently stormed the city of Sokoto to continue its 'Peoples’ Assembly' campaign

The campaign is aimed at engaging local government officials in selected local governments and citizens

The People's Assembly is implemented under the TurnUpDemocracy project supported by FCDO

Sokoto - As part of efforts to promote democracy at the Grassroots level, Yiaga Africa is facilitating direct engagement between interest groups and local government officials in selected local government areas in Sokoto state through the 'Peoples’ Assembly.

The People's Assembly, which was established in March 2022 in Sokoto and Lagos states by Yiaga Africa under its 'Turn Up Democracy' project, hosted a two-day retreat with members of the Assembly and representatives from three local government areas - Sokoto South, Bodinga, and Wamakko - in Sokoto state.

A group photo of the selected local government officials in Sokoto state after the 'Peoples Assembly' engagement program with Yiaga Africa. Photo: Yiaga Africa

Source: Twitter

The People's Assembly is an organized group of people who can engage with their local government areas on different issues to effect positive change in their communities.

This is part of efforts to support and promote democratic governance at the Local Government level while facilitating engagement with representatives from the government in the people's assembly.

Speaking during the event, Yiaga Africa’s Program Manager for Governance and Development, Ibrahim Faruk reiterated the importance of consistent and direct engagement between Local Government officials and interest groups in the state, especially within the local community.

This, according to him, will foster collaborations and can inform policy decisions that respond to the yearnings and aspirations of citizens at the grassroots level.

He explained that the goal is to promote legitimacy in policy decisions and citizens' trust in public leadership at the Local Government level.

He said:

“Democracy is about citizens giving authority to a few others to represent and make decisions on issues that affect them. Therefore, it is important to be deliberate in the practice of our civil rights as well as political participation, as our elected leaders are there to make decisions for us."

Participants calls for effective LGA, citizens' communication

During the experience sharing by the participants, Abdulhakeem Kabir from Sokoto South LGA stated that:

“Lack of local government autonomy, incompetent political candidates, and unfair bureaucracy in the political sector truncates the progress of our democracy.”

He recommended that local government politicians close communication gaps between them and their constituents.

According to Kabir, this grassroots level of government must be ready at all times to listen to and work for the good of their people.

Poverty taking a tool on good governance, says participant

Also commenting on the issues raised by the People's Assembly groups in each LGA, Shittu Goronyo blamed poverty as the root of all the issues.

He added that banditry, unfinished education which causes ‘Area boy-ism,’ and illiteracy are all a result of poverty faced by many communities.

He said:

“If we empower our youths and our women, then they will better make a living for themselves and avoid all these issues that affect our society."

Speaking on sustainability plans for the Peoples’ Assembly, Yiaga Africa’s Program Officer, Olaniyan Sanusi advised the executive council members of the People's Assembly to establish formal and cordial relationships with their local government representatives.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration by encouraging the groups to always seek out and partner with interest groups in their communities, as this makes their work easier and improves their information needs.

Source: Legit.ng