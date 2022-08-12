Yobe state government has taken steps to make sure its workers are getting what they truly deserve at the end of the month

In a statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, the director of press and media, a survey conducted by BudgiT confirmed that Yobe state is not owing its civil servants

The government further restated its commitment to ensuring the prompt payment of workers in the state even with few resources available

On Friday, August 12, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe disclosed that the government has been up-to-date in paying its workers' salaries, despite the state’s meagre resources.

Buni, in a statement signed by his media aide, Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said a recent survey conducted by BudgIT, a civic tech organization, confirmed the development, The Guardian reports.

Governor Buni assures workers of prompt payment of salaries. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni The Governor Of Yobe State Social Media Team

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The report of the survey which covers up to July 2022, captured Yobe state as one of the states that are not owing its civil servants.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Buni assures Yobe civil servants of prompt payment of salaries

The governor thereby assured that prompt payment of civil servants' salaries would remain his administration's top priority.

He affirmed:

“We are committed to ensuring that we never fail in payment of salary to our workers.”

Governor Buni urged workers to work hard

He, however, urged workers on the state and local government payrolls to reciprocate the gesture through hard work, dedication and productivity.

Trouble for school children as Abia teachers begin indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries, others

Meanwhile, School teachers in Abia state had taken a firm decision to embark on strike action over the government's inability to treat them fairly

The teachers accused the Abia state government of owing them several months of salary arrears and their entitlements

The teachers said the last time they received such payments for their leave allowances was in 2008.

Top five states with highest external debt

Meanwhile, with Naira going through a rough patch against the US dollar, servicing the external debts of 36 states in Nigeria has become more expensive.

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that as of December 2021 the total external debt stock of 36 subnational governments and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja stood at $4.77 billion.

As of December 2021, the states with the highest external debts were Lagos, Kaduna, Cross River, Edo, and Rivers.

Source: Legit.ng