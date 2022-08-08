Politicians have been cautioned against perceived plans to foment crisis in Rivers state ahead of the 2023 general election

The warning was handed to politicians across the country by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike

According to Wike, some politicians plan to lodge cultists and other criminals in various hotels and relaxation centres to plot evil

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state over the weekend disclosed that politicians are recruiting cultists, thugs and ex-convicts to destabilise Rivers state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Guardian reports that the Rivers state governor said he had received intelligence reports that some of his colleagues in politics have already begun the recruitment of criminal elements to disrupt activities in the state in the build-up of the poll.

Speaking during a state broadcast on Sunday, August 7, Wike said the Rivers state government is aware that some hotel owners and entertainment centres are in works with these politicians to rent out their spaces for this purpose.

He added that the state government will not be taking any of the intelligence reports lightly and would deal decisively with any individual or group or even entity that engages in such.

His words:

“We will not allow any political party, be it the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to threaten the safety and security of life and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery or violence.

“Accordingly, we have already alerted and set the security agencies on the trail of these misguided politicians and leaders of political parties and stop them in their tracks with the full weight of the law.

WIke reads riot act to hoteliers, Rivers residents

The Punch reports that while calling on residents to be vigilant and mindful of the activities of such politicians in the state, Governor Wike urged all hotel owners and relaxation centres to desist from leasing their facilities to criminals.

He warned that the state government will not hesitate to pull down hotels and other entertainment places that are linked with such criminal political activities.

