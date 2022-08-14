Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party have cautioned against the growing rift between the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, who was also a presidential aspirant in the concluded primary.

The PDP Frontliners warned that some party leaders are deceitfully working towards prolonging the friction between both members rather than resolving the crisis for their personal interests.

According to the PDP Frontliners led by Hussein Mohammed, Moses Abidemi and Dan Okafor, the party is likely to lose the 2023 presidential elections should they fail to take the right actions to resolve the brewing crisis.

PDP Frontliners has called on party leaders to work toward ending the rift between Atiku and Wike rather than exacerbating the crisis. Photo: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 13, the trio alleged that some individuals who they described as losers and political lilliputians’ in the Rivers state chapter of the party now drop daily tons of lies and propaganda to fuel the crisis between Atiku and Wike.

According to them, these individuals have been the ones fabricating reports that the Rivers governor had pulled down the PDP flags in the state's government's house and filed an alleged suit against Atiku.

Noting that these claims are all lies, Messers Mohammed Abidemi and Okafor said it is sad that someone like Governor Wike who has kept the PDP running for years is now being ridiculed and somewhat alienated by a few party leaders who never ventured to make a tiny fraction of such personal sacrifices.

Their words:

“Where was our chairman, Ayu when PDP was going through major turbulence which Governor Wike and others addressed headlong but his foxy leadership, hasty and not well thought out decisions fosters divisiveness.

“Unconcerned by the bad performance of our great party in their respective states, leaders like former governors of Niger and Jigawa states, Dr . Babangida Aliyu and Alhaji Sule Lamido have gone ahead to make various uncomplimentary statements about the person of Governor Wike."

“Since 2015, why has the PDP been unable to record any significant victory in both Niger and Jigawa states where these pontificating party leaders came from and in what way is their being among the party’s greatest beneficiaries yielding any significant dividend for PDP in their respective states today?”

Warning that a stitch in time saves nine, the PDP Frontliners Atiku needs to stop listening to deceivers, urgently address murmurings and halt growing disenchantment being generated over the perceived short-changing of Governor Wike.

They added that such a move would be in the best interest of both Atiku and the PDP for the party to go into the 2023 elections with unity of purpose and firm resolve towards victory.

Source: Legit.ng