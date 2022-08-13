The cold war between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar will not destroy the party's chance in the coming general elections.

This was the position of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state who on Saturday, August 12, gave a progress report on moves to reconcile both PDP bigwigs, AIT News reports.

In his conversation with journalists in Yola, the state capital, Governor Fintiri boasted that despite the crisis the PDP is currently facing, it will win the 2023 elections.

According to the northern governor who is heading the reconciliation committee, efforts to reunite Wike and Atiku are on top gear.

Source: Legit.ng