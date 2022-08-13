The fight gets dirty between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, ahead of the 2023 election

More revelations continue to unfold even as the leadership and major stakeholders of the party are working to end their rift

In a new move, Senator Dino Melaye disclose the PDP flagbearer Atiku will not allow Wike or anyone else to drag the opposition party into the mud

Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesperson for the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abubakar Atiku, has said the former vice president will not allow Governor Nyesom Wike of River state to pull down the party, Daily Trust reports.

Recall Wike and the PDP leadership have been at loggerheads since the governor lost the presidential ticket to Atiku and failed to clinch the vice presidential slot.

Senator Dino Melaye says Atiku will not allow Wike or anyone else to pull PDP down. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike CON

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain, Dino shed more light

However, Melaye, a former Senator representing Kogi West, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, August 12, said either Wike or anyone else would be allowed to destroy the PDP.

He said:

“Democracy is noisy and at times disagreement; but that disagreement doesn’t mean that now we are going to pull down the roof. Governor Wike will not pull down the roof of PDP; he will not do that.

“Atiku Abubakar will not allow anybody; not even Wike to pull down the roof of the PDP. I am telling you that PDP is one big reliable family. These distractions are minor things.”

Atiku's rift and Wike to end soon, Melaye speaks

Melaye added that there has been communication between Atiku and Wike, saying the disagreement between the two leaders would soon be resolved.

He affirmed thus:

“And as I said, there has been communication between Governor Wike and Atiku Abubakar. And it has not stopped at that; they are still talking. People are over escalating the situation It’s normal.”

2023 election: Wike, Atiku's fight unsettles PDP, as Rivers gov gives party tough conditions

The disagreement between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has continued to unsettle the party ahead of the 2023 election.

This is even as the party has set up a reconciliation committee on how the impasse can be amicably resolved.

Recall that ahead of the party's primary which produced Atiku Abubakar as its flagbearer, Legit.ng had predicted a two-horse race ahead of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng