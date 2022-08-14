The 2023 general eelction is closer than expected and party chieftains are strategising to either retain power or take back power in the polity

The Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, is one of those clamouring for the PDP to take back power from the ruling APC

Interestingly, he maintained that the opposition party flagbearer cannot win the forthcoming poll without huge support and votes from the southern region of Nigeria

Former Deputy National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, cannot win the 2023 general election without votes from the south.

In an interview with This Day, George who urged Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Atiku, to sheath their swords for the good of the party in the 2023 general election noted the key demands of the southern leaders of the PDP.

Chief Bode George, Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar, to settle their differences for the greater good of the party. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We are simply demanding a sense of belonging. We have to participate in the process or in the management of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Nobody can win an election without substantial input from the North or the South. Do we really want to return to the Villa in 2023? If we want to return to the Villa, you need votes from the South to win."

A united PDP for victory in 2023, George demands

The elder statesman added that the voice of the people will be respected in the forthcoming polls, urging the PDP to stand united and work together to achieve victory in 2023.

He affirmed thus:

"This is more so now that the electoral process has been modernised. The new technology is at play. The new electoral system was experimented during the last three elections. And it has encouraged a lot of young people to come out in preparation for the next context.

"The will of the people is now being respected. The next general election will be a turning point in the annals of our country that the will of the people or the voices of the people will now be heard."

Finally, Atiku, PDP set date to announce presidential campaign council - source

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential aspirant of the umbrella party, Atiku Abubakar, will announce his presidential campaign council in two weeks, a source disclosed

The source also said they have been meeting stakeholders across the country, including the leaders in Rivers state

The party is also trying to keep its ball rolling ahead of September when campaigns will start properly, the source added

2023: Wike sacked as Rivers PDP leader, replacement named? Governor sends threat

An unconfirmed claim has it that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked Governor Nyesom Wike as the leader of its chapter in Rivers state.

The report also said the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the PDP has appointed Hon. Farah Dagogo, a federal lawmaker, as a replacement for Wike.

However, while this is yet to be confirmed, the outspoken governor has insisted that he is in charge of the state.

Source: Legit.ng