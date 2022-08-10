It is yet to be confirmed if the PDP has actually sacked Governor Nyesom Wike as the leader of its chapter in Rivers

An unconfirmed claim said Wike has been replaced with a federal lawmaker, Hon. Farah Dagogo

This rumour coincides with moves by the leadership of the opposition party to reconcile the governor and Atiku Abubakar

An unconfirmed claim has it that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked Governor Nyesom Wike as the leader of its chapter in Rivers state.

The report also said the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the PDP has appointed Hon. Farah Dagogo, a federal lawmaker, as a replacement for Wike.

The report is yet to be confirmed by the PDP (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Facebook

However, while this is yet to be confirmed, the outspoken governor has insisted that he is in charge of the state.

In a Channels TV video shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, Wike was seen daring anyone who says he is not the one in charge of Rivers to put their head (make any attempt).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the video he said:

"I am fully in charge in Rivers State, if you say I am not in charge, put your head..."

6 days after police whisked him away from PDP screening, influential House of Rep. Member rushed to hospital

Barely six days after he was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force at the governorship aspirants' screening by the Peoples Democratic Party, Dagogo had been rushed to a hospital in Port Harcourt.

The House of Representatives member was rushed to the police hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers state after he developed some health issues arising from stomach and chest complications.

A special adviser on media to the lawmaker, Ibrahim Lawal, confirming the incident on Wednesday, May 4, said his principal has also been referred to another undisclosed hospital from the police clinic due to the severity of the case.

Lawal added that Dagogo, who represents Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency, had complained of stomach and chest pain but is currently receiving treatment.

Source: Legit.ng