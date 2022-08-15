Ahead of the 2023 general elections, politicians would be cross-carpeting to opposition parties just for their personal interest

A few months before the forthcoming polls, the opposition PDP has been engulfed in an internal crisis leading to the defection of some chieftains and party leaders

This, according to political analysts, is not a good one for the PDP as it would affect the chances of its presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and his running mate in the polity

A total of 616 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Dukku local government area of Gombe State on Sunday, August 14 defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A former PDP chieftain in the local government, Alhaji Kwairanga Dukku led the 616 PDP members from different wards within the local government to join APC, Leadership reports.

Following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the flagbearer of the PDP for 2023, the party has been engulfed in crisis. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Facebook

The state commissioner of finance received the defecting members

They were received by the state commissioner for finance, Muhammad Magaji, on behalf of the state governor Inuwa Yahaya, the leader of the party in the state, at a grand reception ceremony held at the secretariat of the party in the local government.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Their reason

At the ceremony, Kwairanga explained that their decision to join APC was in view of the various projects executed by Governor Inuwa’s administration, saying they now want to work together with him to move the state forward.

He said politics is about bringing development and dividends of democracy to the citizens claiming that Inuwa has done a lot for the people of the local government hence their resolve to support him.

Another member speaks

Also, Alhaji Bappah Maru, a member of the PDP Elders’ Forum in the local government said the efforts of the present administration especially in addressing water challenges in Dukku convinced him to join the APC.

The commissioner reacts

In his remarks, the commissioner said the APC-led government had entrenched good governance in the state and called on the electorate to return it to power in the 2023 election.

He maintained that the large number of people that defected to the party showed that there was no hope for any opposition party in the state come 2023.

2023: PDP's camp weakened as influential northern chieftain defects to APC

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Moyi was the commissioner for careers and security matters in Sokoto under Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s government.

The former commissioner's defection was announced in a statement released by the special assistant on new media to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Bashir Abubakar.

APC leaders join PDP in Oyo state

In another related development, the APC leader, Ibadan zone, Oyo state, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, has led hundreds of party members to join the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting leaders, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi, who was elected chairman of the party at the last congress, noted that they were dissatisfied with the manipulations of Congress and primary election results by a cabal that hijacked the party in the state.

Source: Legit.ng