The presidential aspirant of the umbrella party, Atiku Abubakar, will announce his presidential campaign council in 2 weeks, a source discloses

The source also said they have been meeting stakeholders across the country, including the leaders in Rivers state

The party is also trying to keep its ball rolling ahead of September when campaigns will start properly, the source added

Despite the ongoing crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the opposition is ready to announce its presidential campaign council in two weeks.

According to Vanguard, the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and some leaders have agreed to go ahead with the council's constitution.

Finally, Atiku, PDP Set Date to Announce Presidential Campaign Council - Source

Source: Facebook

Among those joining Atiku are members of the national working committee (NWC), the caucus and the party's board of trustees (BoT).

Atiku to announce campaign council in 2 weeks

A top member of the party who is privy to the development but speaks in confidence said,

“We held a major consultative meeting on Tuesday, and I can assure you that the membership of the council will be announced in the next two weeks.”

The source added that campaigns will start next month, and there is a need for the party to be up and running before then.

He added that the party have been meeting with stakeholders nationwide, including leaders from Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng