Festus Keyamo's comments that Nigerian parents should beg ASUU to call of their strike has been generating reactions across the country

The minister has been getting bashing for his comments, with some Nigerians describing him as an arrogant public official

The PDP New Generation has berated the minister for his comment, while describing the APC-led government as an administration that is insensitive

FCT, Abuja - Youth group, PDP New Generation has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political party without empathy.

The PDP youth group made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, August 6 in reaction to the recent comments made by Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's minister of state for labour and productivity.

Minister Keyamo's comments about the ASUU strike has been condemned by the PDP New Generation. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Keyamo advised Nigerian parents to beg the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over their ongoing strike which started on Monday, February 14.

The minister who made the comment while speaking on Friday, August 5 during an interview on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television, said the federal government has no money to meet the demands of ASUU.

The Director-General of the PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood said in reaction to Keyamo's stance:

“The unfortunate comments by Keyamo who is also the spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation shows that the ruling party has no empathy.

“It was indeed painful to listen to the minister defend the action of this failed government after students in Nigeria have spent six months at home. Keyamo's comments suggest that the Buhari-led government is not interested in what happens to our universities.

“Nigerians, especially University students on strike and their parents, must take note of the insensitivity that has become the hallmark of the APC administration. Empathy is a construct that is fundamental to leadership, but with the APC, we have seen a government that is not interested in the feelings of the people.

“We call on Nigerians to use their PVCs to respond to the APC's wickedness by voting them out in the 2023 general elections.”

Mahmood urged citizens to vote for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, adding that his passion for education is unrivalled.

He noted:

“Atiku in partnership with some public-spirited individuals offered full scholarships to 15 out of the girls abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno state.

“He has been consistent in his investment in education and has not waivered in his continuous advocacy for governments at all levels to prioritize the educational sector.

“We assure Nigerians that if he is voted into power in 2023, the consistent ASUU strike witnessed under the APC government will be a thing of the past.

“We empathize with those affected by the ASUU strike but we assure them that through deliberate and progressive policies in the educational sector, Atiku will make sure parents, students and indeed, the lecturers are happy.”

