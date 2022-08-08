Nigerians have been urged to be obedient in their dealings with the affairs of God, Vanguard reports.

The call was made to Nigerians by the wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church, Worldwide, Faith Oyedepo on Saturday, August 6.

Faith gave the advice to Nigerians while speaking during the Winner Chapel church’s monthly leadership conference.

Bishop David Oyedepo said that Obedience is better than sacrifice. Photo: Living Faith Church Worldwide

Also speaking at the event, her husband, Bishop David Oyedepo said obedience is better than sacrifice.

The declarations were obviously interpreted as a subtle endorsement of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi who supporters have adopted the slogan ‘Obi-dients’.

Obi had earlier made a visit to the founder of the Winners' Chapel at the headquarters of the Church in Ota, Ogun state.

During the visit to Oyedepo, photos from the courtesy call made by Obi were littered all over the social media space.

However, while delivering her sermon, Faith who cited Isaiah 1:19-20, stressed the need for Christians to be obedient to spiritual instructions to enjoy the good of the land.

She said:

“If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it (Isa. 1:19-20)."

Oyedepo's wife also called on members of the church to pray for God’s Spirit to serve and be obedient.

In his own preaching, Bishop Oyedepo, unravelled the mystery of the covenant of obedience.

He said:

“To be obedient is better than sacrifice. Obedience may be costly but the end result is always priceless.

“When you live your life as a seed, its impact lives for generations after you."

