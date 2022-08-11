A constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo has declared that Peter Obi is not ready to be Nigeria's next president

Ajulo, a former scribe of Labour Party, also stated that the choice of Obi's running mate cannot help him win northern votes

The legal practitioner further faulted the way and manner Obi's supporters have been campaigning for him since he joined the presidential race

FCT, Abuja - A former national secretary of Labour Party and a constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has berated the manner in which the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, is going about his campaigns.

According to Ajulo, Obi's manifesto is more of rhetorical analysis than viable plans to solving the myriad of problems facing Nigeria at the moment.

Peter Obi's campaign method has been faulted by a legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo.

The rights activist made this statement while reacting to political developments in the country.

He said:

“I have listened to Peter Obi at different times since he began his campaigns and I can say that he has not been able to convince discerning Nigerians of his readiness for the job for which he campaigns.

“All he has been saying are what should be done which, is not alien to every Nigerian (after all, even the street hawker knows the problem with Nigeria) but has failed to advance any plan about his solutions to resolving those issues in concrete terms and how he intends to do them.

“Obi merely complains which he and his uncritical followers mistake for a manifesto.”

He further opined that Obi needs to put together a convincing and achievable manifesto rather than making unrealistic references to nations whose diverse beliefs and cultures are totally at variance with Nigeria.

The lawyer also said that Obi's choice of a running mate may be another albatross on his ambition.

He said the former Anambra state governor should have allowed inputs from those who are critical to the prevailing situation of the country to influence his choice of a Vice President.

His words:

“Peter Obi's running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed is an intelligent and a good man, certainly qualified for the job of even the president but the present situation of the country is not only about looking good on one's certificates or even in the bank.

“The challenge that has bred economic hardship in Nigeria even in the midst of our plenty should have been a major point of concern before picking his running mate.

“To me, that challenge is the state of insecurity in the country which has risen exponentially in the last decade. I honestly believe that that should be the first thing to consider because nothing can properly work amidst insecurity."

“I believe that Peter Obi would need the support of northern stakeholders, revered religious clerics and scholars like Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, Rev Fr. Mathew Kukah and notable labour leaders as well as former military leaders if he is really serious about the presidential race.”

Ajulo also frowned at the strategy deployed by Obi's supporters in marketing his ambition to the Nigerian people, adding that mob actions do not translate to genuine support.

He also alleged that Obi has not taken his time to understudy the manifesto of the Labour Party to be able to draw an efficient campaign strategy.

2023: Hope Uzodimma dismisses Peter Obi's influence in Imo

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has declared that Imolites are obedient to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Uzodimma was making reference to the popular slang used by supporters of Obi, who identify themselves as 'Obidients,' saying:

“We are APC members, we are obedient to APC not to any individual or any other political party.”

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

Meanwhile, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the Labour Party presidential candidate will get support across the country.

