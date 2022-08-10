The Obi/Datti movement is targetting nothing less than 150 million votes for the Labour Party during the 2023 presidential election

This ambitious target was announced on Monday, August 8, in Kebbi state by the leadership of the party during a town hall meeting

The LP said its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is aiming at fixing Nigeria's economy, security, and other sectors if he wins the coming election

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Beyond online promise for support from some Nigerians, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is making serious efforts to canvas for votes ahead of 2023.

One of such moves was the convening of a town hall meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state by Obi on Monday, August 8, Vanguard reports.

The LP said Obi's topmost agenda for Nigeria is to fix the economy and security

The meeting attended by LP's national secretary, Umar Faruk Ibrahim, and officials of the Labour Congress (NLC) in the northern state, attracted persons from various religions and walks of life, including youth movements.

During the meeting, NLC's chairman in Kebbi, Umar Halidu, who told attendees that the LP belongs to the union, said the party's goal is to save Nigeria from squalour.

On his part, Ibrahim said Obi's first agenda if and when he wins the presidential election is to affect stability in the country.

Ibrahim explained that when this is done, Nigeria's economy, security, and all other sectors in the country will take their proper shape.

His words:

“We need a country where every citizen will sleep with his eyes open, a country where every child will go to school rich or poor families.”

He added that the target of the party is to secure not less than 70% of the total votes expected during the 2023 presidential election.

The Obi/Datti movement is actually targetting 150 million votes for the party during the election.

Recall that Obi had urged Nigerians to join him in the quest to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The former governor of Anambra state made this call in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 7.

Obi disclosed that the lives of every Nigerian would matter if elected president.

