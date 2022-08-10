Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said his campaign would be based on issues and not personality

Obi made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, on Wednesday, August 10

The Labour Party flag bearer was reacting to Tinubu's earlier statement asking him to caution his supporters against peddling fake news about him

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, has assured that his principal’s campaign would be based on issues and not personality when it starts.

Obienyem in a statement on Wednesday, August 10, also noted that Obi aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on issue-based campaign for the 2023 general election, The Punch reported.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, assured that his campaign will be based on issues and not personality when it starts. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said Tinubu’s campaign organisation’s call for an issue-based campaign exactly mirrored what Obi had propagated over the years.

According to him, if supporters were mindful of this, some articles published in some newspapers against Obi would not have been published, including those with offensive titles.

Obienyem said right from his time as Anambra governor, Obi"was not known for the habit of attacking people or building lies against others."

On the alleged fake letter from the President of Ghana, Obienyem clarified that any publication from Obi’s group was always properly signed and the place it was coming from very clearly spelt out.

Peter Obi: Labour Party presidential campaign has no link with IPOB - Obienyem

Obienyem also described as the height of mischief, the attempt to link the Labour party presidential campaign to IPOB.

“We know that things are not well in Nigeria. We know of the agitations in different parts of the country, our principal has always said what he would do with such organizations to stop their agitation and bring them back to Nigeria as one happy family.

“Rather than others say what they will do, they are here creating more problems by trying vainly and wickedly to link their fellow contestants to some of those organisations," the statement read.

Source: Legit.ng