The standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lashed out at his counterpart Peter Obi of the Labour Party over the spread of fake news being peddled by his supporters.

As seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu vented his displeasure via a statement issued by his campaign organization on Wednesday, August 10.

As contained in the statement signed by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the director of the campaign organization urged Obi to call his supporters to order and stop them from spreading fake news and malicious content.

The statement reads:

“TCO (Tinubu Campaign Organisation) further states that Nigeria will be better for it and the electoral process will be enriched if the 2023 presidential campaign sticks to issues of good governance that will lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty rather than being dominated by the ravings of guttersnipes, who do not wish the country well."

Onanuga stated that there was a need for Obi to caution his supporters while making reference to the fake report attributing a statement to the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo that he wrote a letter to Tinubu urging him to step down his presidential bid and support Peter Obi in order for him to take care of his health.

He stated that the Ghanaian President has since debunked the report linking him with any interference with Nigeria's internal politics.

Akufo-Addo via his official Twitter handle tweeted:

“Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong, and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria."

Onanuga in the statement further claimed that an investigation into the fake news was first published on Wednesday, June 22 by a platform called World of News (worlsnews.space).

He stated that findings show that the site is a Biafran news site whose story was later reposted on the Facebook page of the Peter Obi Support Group.

Onanuga said:

“The pirate website, which the Facebook account feeds, on also parades malicious fake news and headlines such as “I am old, but my blood is young, please vote for me – Tinubu begs youth.

“There is also the most wicked of all headlines: ‘When I became president, I will Build more prison (sic) for Igbo’s and IPOB members – Tinubu’."

Source: Legit.ng