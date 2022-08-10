The governor of Ondo state is having a different view concerning power rotation in the forthcoming general election

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu reveals the power shift is between the northern region and the southern region of the country

The APC chieftain disclosed further that Atiku Abubakar must not be allowed to win the presidency because has already been agreed upon that power must return to the south in 2023

A report by PM News has it that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Wednesday, August 10, said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar broke the gentleman’s agreement between the south and the north on the rotational presidency, saying he must not be president next year.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that picked Atiku from the north as its presidential candidate, is not doing so in the nation’s interest.

Akeredolu stated that Peter Obi, who is from the south could contest, saying that APC was ready to give it whatever it takes to make sure power returns to the South in 2023.

Will Atiku Become President in 2023? Powerful APC Governor Speaks. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Ondo governor gives reason

According to him, there appeared to be an understanding that power must rotate between the North and the South and that this understanding witnessed the contest of two candidates from the South-West for the presidency.

He said it was part of the unwritten agreement that the power equation must be balanced to allay the fear of domination harboured by the people of the South.

The governor stated that there had been a conscious attempt not to disrupt the extant agreement, as there had been a seamless transition from one civilian regime to another since 1999, the longest in the political history of the country.

Akeredolu said:

“The current political permutations raise strong suspicions on an undeclared motive to thwart the arrangement that has been working for the country. The rotation of the office of the President is between the North and the South since the inception of the Fourth Republic.”

