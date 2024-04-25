Days after Nigerian lifestyle influencer Nickie DaBarbie had called out singer Skiibii, Mayorkun and their associates online, new evidence emerges

Nickie DaBarbie had accused Skiibii of trying to use her for money rituals by drugging her when she went to visit him

However, a new video has emerged online showing the moment Nickie DaBarbie was on a boat cruise smoking shisha after she swore she wasn't a smoker

Lifestyle influencer and content creator Precious Kingsley, aka Nickie DaBarbie, is in the news again days after she called out Skiibii and Mayorkun, accusing them of trying to use her for money rituals.

Nickie had alleged that Skiibii and Mayorkun were ritualists, and they were in an occultic group that used young ladies for rituals.

After swearing she doesn't smoke, a new video of Nickie Dabarbie puffing Shisha emerges online. Photo credit: @skiibii/@nickie_dabarbie

In her different rants posted online, Nickie claimed that she doesn't do drugs, smoke, or drink. Nickie noted that it was because of this conviction that Skiibii and Mayorkun tried to drug her using coffee.

Video of Nickie doing Shisha emerges

Days after Nickie DaBarbie made this claim, a video of her puffing Shisha on a boat cruise went viral.

In the trending clip, DaBarbie was sighted puffing heavy smoke like a chimney while moving seductively on a boat.

Watch the viral video below:

Comments trail Nickie Da Barbie's smoking video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the clip:

@sapele_girl1:

"Shisha is not smoking, I do shisha for cruise but I don’t smoke cigarettes."

@kim_d_actor:

"For Nigeria We no count Shisha as smoke….."

@honeyslashy:

"But it’s just shisha naaaa."

@silenntstormm_:

"MOST PEOPLE USE THIS FOR AESTHETICS ! KNOW THIS NOW."

@_theee_catch:

"I dont smoke I only smoke shisha."

@dr_amazingpresh:

"Na ventolin inhaler."

@nadiraaaaahh:

"It’s shisha you’re saying she’s smoking?"

@realmelvis:

"They can still put loud inside dat shisha e go still go well."

@iambrojoel:

"Every job has advantages and disadvantages, no disturb us with disadvantages because we no dy when you dy enjoy advantage."

@eeshoohdee_:

"Shisha yato si Colorado Malo gbe ge si."

@sandyjoe_sj:

"And did you see smoke coming from her mouth?"

@golden_jay_hair_world:

"No body abuse or take alcohol than women ,this genders can code things for life."

@amee_reh_:

"I don’t smoke but I take shisha gang."

@tinukevibes:

"Shisha is not smoke."

@godwindaniel22:

"Shisha is far away different from everything smokable even cigarettes. Shisha is just for fun most times."

Nickie DaBarbie lands in the hospital

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of the lifestyle influencer was seen at a hospital receiving treatment moments after she claimed Skiibii and his associates attacked her.

A nurse was seen stitching a couple of cuts on Nickie's hands while she recorded him.

Moments later, she was seen back on the street late in the night while on IG Live, where she continued to claim that her life was in danger and was being followed by Skiibii's boys.

