The Ondo state government says it will continue the enforcement of the new executive order signed Wednesday, June 22

It was gathered that the news executive order mandates business owners, schools, and religious organisations to install CCTV devices in their area

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday, August 2 stated that he will be extending the enforcement of the order until Thursday, September 1

Ondo, Akure - Amid the incessant rate of insecurity in Nigeria, the Ondo state government through its governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has sanctioned the compulsory installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV).

Governor Akeredolu made this declaration on Tuesday, August 2 via a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

The new executive order signed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was forced by the gruesome terrorist attack on church worshippers in Owo. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the governor extended all installation of CCTV devices in public places until Thursday, September 1.

Legit.ng gathered that the extension was as forced after several appeals from churches, mosques, and other public centers to enable them to put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How Owo attack propelled new executive order

The state executive order was signed on Wednesday, June 22 following the gruesome attack by some terrorists at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, which led to the demise of over 40 church worshippers.

This new executive order compels and mandates owners, occupiers, managers, and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State to install CCTV devices and other forms of cameras to ensure maximum surveillance within the state.

The statement reads:

“With the one-month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1, 2022.

“Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the governor stated that the new development is in fulfillment of his oath of office to secure and protect the lives and properties of the Ondo state people and its residents.

Again, gunmen attack Owo 2 months after church massacre

In another development, the people of Owo have been plagued with another gunmen attack two months after the church massacre by terrorists.

It was gathered that three persons were injured during the recent attack which transpired at about 10 pm on Wednesday, July 27.

Further information gathered reveals that the gunmen attacked a construction company.

Ondo church attack: OPC, Gani Adams warns of imminent war in southwest

Meanwhile, the popular leader of the defunct vigilante group, OPC, Gani Adams, described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

In separate statements, the generalissimo and the group warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

Otunba Adams further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

Source: Legit.ng