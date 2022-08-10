A strong campaigner of Bola Tinubu's presidency, Adebayo Shittu, has reacted to the defection rumour of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, to the APC

Shittu urged Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation and political foe of Wike, to see the defection as an opportunity to reconcile with Wike because he is a tactician

The former minister of communication is of the opinion that Amaechi should be thinking of avoiding in-fighting within the APC camp if Wike joins the party

A former minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, has commended the possibility of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Punch, Shittu, described Wike as a tactician who should be welcome if he decides to join the ruling party.

Tinubu’s Strong Man Finally Reveals What Amaechi Should Start Doing Over Wike’s Defection Rumour to APC Photo Vredit Asiaju Bola Tinubu, Gov. Nyesom Wike/ Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Amaechi displeases with Wike's romance with Tinubu's camp

The Rivers state governor has recently been reported to be having a political romance with some APC leaders, especially the camp of Bola Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate.

Wike and Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, have been the political enemy since the latter joined the ruling APC.

Amaechi’s camp has expressed their displeasure with the romance of Wike and the APC leaders while hinting at the possibility of the former minister being wooed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Former minister wants Amaechi to reconcile with Wike over Tinubu's campaign

However, Shittu urged Amaechi and his camp to see the possibility of Wike joining the APC as an opportunity to reconcile with the Rivers state governor.

He said the former minister should be happy that someone like Wike, who is a tactician, is joining the APC.

According to him, “Nobody will stop Wike if he wants to come to APC. Again, you know Wike is a tactician. If I were in Amaechi’s shoes, I would see Wike’s coming as an opportunity to settle and reconcile with him. What he should be thinking of at that point is that with Wike coming into the party, will there be an in-fighting anymore?”

