Port Harcourt, Rivers - One of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Rivers state, Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed that former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi influenced the nomination of two ministers.

The Nation reports that in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, July 5, Eze said Amaechi has hands in the nomination of Udi Odum and Umana Okon Umana as ministers.

The APC stalwart said the former Rivers governor was also behind the reappointment of Henry Ugboma as University of Port Harcourt's chief of medical director (CMD).

APC leader praises Amaechi for defeating Osinbajo, Lawan in primary

He commented that Amaechi's participation in the APC presidential primaries was one of the reasons he received heroic reception from the party faithful in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Amaechi has proved himself as a reckoning force in Nigerian politics, defeating the sitting vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and senate president Ahmed Lawan to become the first runner-up.

Amaechi is our trusted and irrefutable leader - APC stalwart

The APC leader stated that the warm reception the former minister received from Rivers' people showed boundless love, unalloyed support, loyalty and acceptance of Amaechi as a trusted and irrefutable political leader.

The statement read in part:

“Amaechi had returned to the state to strengthen, reassure, encourage and celebrate with his people after influencing the nomination of Udi Odum and Umana Okon Umana as minister-designates representing Rivers and Akwa Ibom states respectively as well as the reappointment of Prof Henry Ugboma as the Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Teaching Hospital (UPTH).”

