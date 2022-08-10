A strong ally of Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, Chukwuemeka Eze, has hinted that the former governor of Rivers state might join the PDP

Eze then claimed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, his campaign team and the leadership of the ruling Party should all be blamed if Amaechi leaves the party

The Amaechi's ally was speaking in the background of the rumour that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, could be wooing the former minister

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Chukwuemeka Eze, a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong ally to Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has said, Bola Tinubu should be blamed if Amaechi resigns from the party.

Eze was speaking in the background of a report claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, might be romancing Amaechi, The Punch reported.

Why Amaechi could join the PDP - strong ally reveals

Recall that Eze has been recently outspoken about Amaechi and said that if Amaechi decides to join the PDP, Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate, should be blamed.

He alleged that the presidential campaign team and the ruling party's leadership should all be blamed should the former minister leave the APC.

“If Amaechi decides to rejoin PDP, it may not be of his own making but due to the acts and attitude of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and managers of his campaign team coupled with the new style of leadership of those currently running APC,” Eze said.

