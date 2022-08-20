On Saturday, August 20, some unknown gunmen were reported to have disrupted an already scheduled august meeting in the Ebonyi state.

The event venue, Peoples Club, Abakaliki, was allegedly invaded by the South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu with their official vehicles and guns, Vanguard reported.

According to The Nation, the meeting was conveyed by a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nwakego Emmanuel, who is known as Ego Bekee, to empower women.

Source: Legit.ng