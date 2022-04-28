The police in Rivers state have arrested a member of the House of Representatives and PDP governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo

Dagogo's arrest followed the directive of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who had accused him of sponsoring thugs to attack the PDP secretariat

Though the PDP lawmaker denied the allegation, he was arrested on Thursday, April 28, when he showed up for guber screening at the secretariat

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Farah Dagogo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers state and member of the House of Representatives, has been arrested by the police.

The arrest was made barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike accused Dagogo of sponsoring the attack on the PDP's secretariat in the state and declared him wanted.

PDP governorship aspirant in Rivers arrested by the police following Governor Wike's directive. Photo credits: @GovWike, @OvieNews

Source: Twitter

Dagogo, who represents Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, was arrested at the PDP zonal secretariat in Port Harcourt, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Wike had alleged that Dagogo sent suspected cultists to to attack the secretariat during the screening of National Assembly and State House of Assembly aspirants.

Dagogo reacts to Wike's allegation

Dagogo, however, denied the allegation. He said he was never at the PDP Secretariat where aspirants for National and State Assembly were being screened since he is a governorship aspirant.

Rather, the lawmaker said the allegation against him was part of the plot by Wike to stop his screening for governorship position of Rivers state.

How Dagogo was arrested

Nevertheless, when he arrived the secretariat at about past 6pm on Thursday, April 28, and walked into the hall where the panel was conducting the screening, some policemen followed him soon afterwards.

Few minutes afterwards, the lawmaker was seen coming out surrounded by heavily armed security operatives who took him outside the office premises and took him into a waiting patrol van with the inscription ‘Operation C4i-027.

The patrol van immediately made a quick turn, a handful of operatives jumped at the back and the zoomed off with the governorship aspirant.

Source: Legit.ng