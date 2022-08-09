Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has suspended his nephew from his position as the president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovation

The respected Pentecostal preacher also suspended his relation from all other official roles in the ministry

He further placed him on what he called 'spiritual rehabilitation' for associating with politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections

Opebi - The founder of the Christ Embassy Ministry, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has suspended his nephew, Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren, from his position as the president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovation.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not known for dabbling into politics or political discourse. Photo credit: Love World Media

Source: Instagram

There are speculations that Woghiren’s suspension may not be unconnected with his association with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a viral video, Oyakhilome said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“This man, Oyakhilome Woghiren, is hereby removed from being president of LoveWorld Next and LoveWorld Innovations and also suspended from all official roles for acts of gross misconducts. So he no longer handles all of that.

“I’m putting him under spiritual rehabilitation programme from now with immediate effect.”

A flier had shown Tinubu and the younger Oyakhilome with other APC officials in what looked like an endorsement.

Oyakhilome, 58, is not known to be an active participant or discussant in Nigeria's political commentary.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

2023: Ex-APC presidential aspirant declares support for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a former presidential aspirant of the APC in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ogbonnia said that his endorsement of Obi was because the LP presidential candidate is a ‘Democratic Revolution Whose Time Has Come.’

He added that though he was endorsing Obi, he remains a member of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng