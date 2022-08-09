Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state earlier invited his Lagos counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko

Less than 24 hours after the Lagos governor landed in Port Harcourt to commission some important projects by Wike's administration, the former governor of Sokoto state also arrived in the city to commission a road project

Meanwhile, amid the rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the Rivers governor shunned PDP leaders, an action that has raised eyebrows in the polity

The former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, to commission a road project.

Senator Wamakko was received by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on arrival at his Ada Goerge private residence, Daily Trust reports.

Wamakko, an APC Chieftain is in Port Harcourt on the invitation of Wike to commission the dualised Ogbunabali road in Port Harcourt.

His visit comes less than 24 hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state visited Rivers to commission the Orochiri flyover.

The involvement of APC bigwigs by the governor to commission projects has left tongue wagging that Wike is on his way to defecting to APC.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Ogbeni Saheed Adeyeni said

"This one Wike is inviting APC stalwart to commission project, hope he is not about to serve Atiku breakfast."

Alfa AbdulGhafar wrote

"Woke is batified simple

"Obidients should start insulting after all what do you expect from cultists."

Mark Itah noted that

"If wike like let him invite adamu,oshomole,tinubu even amechi and akpabio he will still loss the fight is even better for him to decamp to apc.pdp are not fools they will use their gear two without wike."

Nwoko Okezie Adindu said

"Wike direction is actually confusing right now. But time will tell his political move."

Kolapo Olusola urged

"Like wamakko like Tambuwal ... wake up wike."

Hamisu Mahammad revealed

"Wike wants to fight tambuwal at the state level."

Anxiety as PDP postpones caucus, NEC meetings amidst report of jittery among leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled its caucus and national executive council meeting (NEC) meetings that were supposed to hold on Wednesday and Thursday, August 10 and 11.

The umbrella party cited “unforeseen circumstances” for postponing the meeting in a notice by the national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, on Monday, August 8.

In the notice, Anyanwu stated that a new date for the meeting would soon be announced.

Wike set to leave PDP for APC? Rivers governor opens up

Meanwhile, Wike had urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the PDP.

The governor, who described the video as manipulated, said it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the excerpt of the interview was deliberately manipulated and doctored by unscrupulous persons with evil agenda.

