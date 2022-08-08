The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not taking chances in making sure it retained power in the forthcoming general elections

This time around, strong party chieftains and governors are working tirelessly to support Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's candidacy

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the governor of Kaduna state Malam Nasir El-Rufai has maintained the ruling APC would remain focused on the game and not the insults in the polity

Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed the major plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Kaduna state governor on Monday, August 8, maintained that 2023 is a game of votes and not insults.

El Rufai says APC is focused on votes in the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The northern governor stated further that the APC will get the votes and overlook the insults.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Monday confirmed the development and wrote on Facebook:

"Absolutely, your Excellency, Malam Nasir El-Rufai. And let me add, it’s not a game of theatrics, comedy, singing and dancing; it is much more serious than that.

# Jungle is maturing!

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the APC chieftain, Festus Keyamo and aired their views on the development.

Yaqub Onde Muhammed opined

"Continue your good work Sir."

Prince Adekunle Folalu said

"A lot of minds need to be educated about how governments works. God will bless you for been amazing as always ❤️."

Sulayman A. Lawal noted that

"By the time it fully matured their lies would be bursted. "

Izu Daniel stated

"You're the ones insulting Nigerians."

Habila Isah Barau vowed

"We shall defeat APC having failed to deliver it's promises."

Fatima Mohammed mocked

"Hello students, ASUU strike has been successful renewed. Thanks for choosing APC."

Innocent Michael revealed

"And Adeleke dance his way into the government house of osun."

Jvin Nwabiani Okafor said

"Anyone who wished Nigeria evil because of political exigencies, will reap what he must."

