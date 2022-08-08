The PDP has suspended its caucus and national executive council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, August 10 and 11

The umbrella party cited unforeseen circumstances as its reason for the suspension and noted that a new date for the meeting would soon be announced

However, the announcement came amidst a report that the party is jittery following the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike's invitation to opposition leaders to inaugurate projects in the state, the first of its kind in a while

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled its caucus and national executive council meeting (NEC) meetings that were supposed to hold on Wednesday and Thursday, August 10 and 11.

According to Vanguard, the umbrella party cited “unforeseen circumstances” for postponing the meeting in a notice by the national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, on Monday, August 8.

Anxiety as PDP Postpones Caucus, NEC Meetings Amidst Report of Jittery Among Leaders Photo Credit: Ugo Williams

In the notice, Anyanwu stated that a new date for the meeting would soon be announced.

PDP in jittery as Wike ignores party leaders in state's programme for first time in a while

This is coming after a report of suspected jittery within the PDP camp.

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, keeps the party guessing and ignores the PDP’s chieftains in events scheduled by his administration to inaugurate some of the completed projects.

According to The Nation, the development is the first of its kind in a long time, where the governor did not invite significant members of his party for a series of projects he would be commissioning and inaugurating.

Names of opposition leaders Wike invites to inaugurate state's projects in Rivers

In the programme scheduled for Monday, August 8, Wike has extended unusual invitations to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the inauguration of completed projects in Rivers state.

Wike has invited Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to inaugurate the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover, while a former governor of Sokoto state will inaugurate the Ogbum-Nu-Abali Eastern Bypass dualised road.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will inaugurate the house of assembly complex on Friday, while former Ondo state governor Olusegun Mimiko will commission the dualization of Azikiwe Illoabuchi Road.

