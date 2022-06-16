A video has emerged on the social media where the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is seen saying he's leaving the PDP for the APC

Governor Wike who is one of those being considered as Atiku's running mate, however, said the video was doctored

The Rivers state governor said he will never leave the PDP which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career for "cancerous APC”

Port Harcourt, River state - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who described the video as manipulated, said it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Wike said he has no plan to leave the PDP for the APC. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the excerpt of the interview was deliberately manipulated and doctored by unscrupulous persons with evil agenda, The Nation reported.

The statement read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on social media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike intends to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It will be recalled that in June 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“During the interview, Governor Wike while reacting to reason given by Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable.

“The excerpt of the interview in circulation has been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda. The intent of the video being circulated is to mislead the unsuspecting public, particularly members of the PDP. We, hereby urge the public to disregard the manipulated video."

Governor Wike reiterated that he will never under any circumstances defect from the PDP which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.

He added that he remains "a faithful, commited member of the PDP and will never leave it for cancerous APC.”

The governor shared the alleged manipulated video on his official Facebook page with the caption:

"This interview from 2021 was manipulated to give the false impression that I am leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

"I remain a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party."

Legit.ng notes that the video comes out amid the reports that Governor Wike is being strongly considered as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 presidential elections.

PDP NWC reportedly approves Wike as Atiku's running mate

It was earlier reported that the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) approved the nomination of Governor Wike of Rivers state as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

The NWC's approval followed the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee.

Various sources confirmed that the NWC members after studying the report of the committee unanimously endorsed Governor Wike to emerge as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party.

Source: Legit.ng