Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo land has handed his full support to the presidential candidacy of APC's Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the Yoruba monarch, Tinubu is the only solution to the many challenges of Nigeria

He described Tinubu as the man for all and one that has no tribal or religious sentiments

The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has received another major boost.

According to a report by the Guardian newspaper, the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has given the Tinubu his blessing to win the presidency in the forthcoming presidential polls in February 2023.

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi of Iwo land says Tinubu's level of competence and capacity is the only solution to Nigeria's challenges. Photo: Vanguard

Oba Akanbi described Tinubu as a competent candidate who has all the capacity to proffer solutions to the challenges of Nigeria.

He labeled Tinubu as the unifier making reference to his antecedent and performance as the then-Lagos state governor who transformed the state into a political model worthy of emulation.

He said:

“Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian. His milestone in turning Lagos State into a cynosure of all eyes is a credit to his image. Entrust Nigeria in his hand and go to sleep. You will see wonder when you wake up.”

Oluwo knocks Tinubu's critics

Meanwhile, the monarch has called on those critiquing the capabilities not to be swayed by popular opinions about the controversies surrounding his age.

He disclosed that those critiquing the 70-year-old former governor of Lagos state are those who have a personal rift with him.

The monarch described Tinubu as a man who belongs to everyone stating that he is not trabalistic nor is he a religious bigot.

He said:

“People may think he is arrogant because he tells the truth. Anybody who tells the truth is adjudged to be arrogant. People say I am arrogant too. It is because I love and cherish the truth.

“Tinubu is not a tribalistic Nigerian. Only Tinubu has better structure and image to unify Nigeria.”

