Recall that Lalong was recently unveiled at the State House as Director General of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council

The announcement has sparked outrage among Nigerians, especially northern Christians in the country

Following the criticism that trailed the emergence of Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, as the director general of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has revealed the reason for the choice Lalong.

He said contrary to speculation, the governor was not selected to placate the Christian community.

Punch Newspaper reports that Shittu said that the choice of Lalong and spokesman for the campaign council, Festus Keyamo, was not a move taken to appease the Christians, especially in the North.

He said:

“There is no point reading meanings or introduce religious undertone into the move. Lalong is a member of the party and a governor who is almost through with his tenure and he has agreed to accept the position.

“Nevertheless, it is the duty of the candidate to appoint somebody he thinks is capable and can do the work.”

According to the DG of the Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, Lalong is a sociable person, who is at peace with his people, regardless of religion or tribe.

He added:

“Since he became governor of Plateau state, have you heard of any complaint by Muslims? That is because he has been very fair to everyone in the state. We should just thank God that our party is getting it right in all respects."

