The ruling All Progressives Congress is doing all it can to ensure it retains power in the polity in the 2023 general elections

Part of the efforts is that top leaders and campaign directors of the ruling party are promoting the good image of the APC presidential flagbearer and his vice

This time around, APC presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo maintained that Tinubu has his own characteristics to change the narrative for a better Nigeria come 2023

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign Festus Keyamo has affirmed that the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is far ahead of other candidates running for the 2023 presidency.

Keyamo made this disclosure on Monday evening, August 8, during an interview with Arise TV monitored by The Nation.

He noted that a government is a continuum, and Tinubu will bring in additional ideas to tackle issues plaguing the nation especially banditry, kidnapping.

2023: Keyamo says Tinubu is far above other candidates. Photo credit: @officialABAT, Festus Keyamo, ESQ

Source: Facebook

Keyamo, while speaking on the Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy, clarified that it is practically impossible for Nigeria to become an Islamic state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“We’ve more records to run on. We are going to highlight the records. We’ve a different candidate who has his own characteristics. so we will promote those intrinsic qualities that he has.

“Apart from the policies that we think he is going to improve upon, apart from the general philosophy behind our progressive party, that he’s going to work. He has his own personal qualities. We are going to promote those records.”

Tinubu will address the media soon, Keyamo says

When asked when Tinubu will address the media, he said:

“Tinubu is being careful because campaigns have not started. He will speak to the press when the campaigns begins.”

Tinubu will win 2023 polls, Keyamo assures

Speaking on the party’s chance of winning 2023 polls, he said:

“Asiwaju Tinubu will win the election, there won’t be a run off.

"He is far ahead. Other candidates will do well, for some areas. We’ve done our demography and it’s between Asiwaju and a distant second Atiku Abubakar.”

2023: APC youth leader Dayo Israel shares video of Tinubu having meetings at 1 am

At a recent meeting with some Nigerians in London, Dayo Israel, All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leader said the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu goes to bed at 4 am on a typical day.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Israel said Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, has seven sitting rooms in his home and joggles between each of them to meet with his visitors.

He asked rhetorically:

“Asiwaju does not go to bed before 4 am, so you tell me that this man is not fit? So, you tell me that this man is not fit, he doesn't have energy?”

2023: Ex-APC presidential aspirant declares support for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a former presidential aspirant of the APC in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ogbonnia said that his endorsement of Obi was because the LP presidential candidate is a ‘Democratic Revolution Whose Time Has Come.’

He added that though he was endorsing Obi, he remains a member of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng